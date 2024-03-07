We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Apogee Enterprises (APOG) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing
The latest trading session saw Apogee Enterprises (APOG - Free Report) ending at $56.62, denoting a +1.14% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.51%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.2%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.58%.
Coming into today, shares of the glass products company had gained 5.4% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector gained 5.36%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.94%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Apogee Enterprises in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.97, reflecting a 12.79% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $342.87 million, down 0.36% from the prior-year quarter.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Apogee Enterprises. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Currently, Apogee Enterprises is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Apogee Enterprises's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.81. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 9.94.
The Glass Products industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, positioning it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.