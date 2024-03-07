Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for March 7th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AudioEye, Inc. (AEYE - Free Report) is a content distribution software company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 33.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Aviat Networks, Inc. (AVNW - Free Report) is a microwave and wireless networking solutions provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.4% downward over the last 60 days.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (SDIG - Free Report) is a crypto asset mining company.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 272.4% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


