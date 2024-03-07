We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of IGT (IGT) Q4 Earnings
In its upcoming report, International Game Technology (IGT - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.45 per share, reflecting an increase of 12.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.11 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.7%.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.7% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain IGT metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Global Lottery' should arrive at $652.50 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.1% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Revenue- PlayDigital' to reach $63.50 million. The estimate points to a change of -2.3% from the year-ago quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Global Gaming' will likely reach $391.50 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.6% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- Global Lottery' will reach $329.90 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $318 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted EBITDA- PlayDigital' at $22.47 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $22 million in the same quarter last year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted EBITDA- Global Gaming' will reach $122.87 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $101 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for IGT here>>>
Over the past month, shares of IGT have returned -4.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. Currently, IGT carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>