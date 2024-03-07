Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Burlington Stores (BURL) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended January 2024, Burlington Stores (BURL - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.13 billion, up 13.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.66, compared to $2.96 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.04 billion, representing a surprise of +2.88%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.59%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.28.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Burlington Stores performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable Store Sales: 2% compared to the 0.5% average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Stores at period end: 1,007 compared to the 1,006 average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Revenues- Net sales: $3.12 billion compared to the $3.05 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14% year over year.
  • Revenues- Other revenue: $5.30 million versus $5.55 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.9% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Burlington Stores here>>>

Shares of Burlington Stores have returned +6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

