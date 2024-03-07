We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
American Eagle (AEO) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
American Eagle Outfitters (AEO - Free Report) reported $1.68 billion in revenue for the quarter ended January 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.2%. EPS of $0.61 for the same period compares to $0.37 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.66 billion, representing a surprise of +0.96%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +22.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.50.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how American Eagle performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Number of stores - Total (EOP): 1,182 versus 1,178 estimated by four analysts on average.
- Comparable store sales: 10% versus 6.3% estimated by three analysts on average.
- Gross square footage - Total: 7.39 Msq ft versus 7.19 Msq ft estimated by three analysts on average.
- Number of stores - AE Brand: 851 compared to the 813 average estimate based on three analysts.
- Number of stores - Aerie stand-alone: 310 versus 319 estimated by three analysts on average.
- Comparable store sales- American Eagle Outfitters: 6% versus 1.9% estimated by two analysts on average.
- Comparable store sales - Aerie: 13% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 8.4%.
- Total net revenue- Aerie: $537.46 million compared to the $527.30 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.9% year over year.
- Total net revenue- American Eagle: $1.07 billion versus $1.07 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.8% change.
- Operating income (loss)- Aerie: $87.09 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $74.44 million.
- Operating income (loss)- American Eagle: $181.56 million versus $173.58 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of American Eagle have returned +12.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.