Joby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know
In the latest trading session, Joby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY - Free Report) closed at $5.35, marking a +1.52% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.34%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.51%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 6.73% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's gain of 2.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.21% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Joby Aviation, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.17, showcasing a 6.25% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$0.72 per share and a revenue of $3.17 million, indicating changes of +8.86% and +207.17%, respectively, from the former year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Joby Aviation, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.49% lower within the past month. As of now, Joby Aviation, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, which puts it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.