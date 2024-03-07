We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $9.49, making no change from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.34%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.51%.
The the stock of restaurant operator has risen by 0.85% in the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.93% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.21%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Carrols Restaurant Group in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.05, reflecting a 200% increase from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $470.41 million, indicating a 5.7% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Carrols Restaurant Group. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.07% higher. Currently, Carrols Restaurant Group is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Carrols Restaurant Group has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.83 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.2, so one might conclude that Carrols Restaurant Group is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 140, which puts it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.