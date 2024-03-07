Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Guidewire Software (GWRE) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended January 2024, Guidewire Software (GWRE - Free Report) reported revenue of $240.9 million, up 3.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.46, compared to -$0.21 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $240.93 million, representing a surprise of -0.01%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +119.05%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.21.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Guidewire Software performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Annual recurring revenue: $800 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $795.85 million.
  • Revenue- Subscription and support: $131.64 million versus $127.23 million estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Revenues- License: $71.08 million compared to the $68.18 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Revenues- Services: $38.17 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $43 million.
  • Gross profit- License: $69.60 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $66.37 million.
  • Gross profit- Subscription and support: $81.71 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $78.11 million.
Shares of Guidewire Software have returned -0.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

