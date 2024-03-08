We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Unlocking Q4 Potential of UiPath (PATH): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that UiPath (PATH - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.15 per share in its forthcoming report, representing no change year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $383.32 million, increasing 24.2% from the same quarter last year.
The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some UiPath metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Licenses' at $193.88 million. The estimate indicates a change of +22% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Subscription services' will reach $177.97 million. The estimate suggests a change of +28.5% year over year.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Professional Services and other' will reach $11.70 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.7%.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net New ARR' should come in at $74.78 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $93.80 million.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'ARR' should arrive at $1.45 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.20 billion.
View all Key Company Metrics for UiPath here>>>
Shares of UiPath have demonstrated returns of -3.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PATH is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>