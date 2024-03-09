We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Boise Cascade (BCC) Stock Moves -0.1%: What You Should Know
In the latest market close, Boise Cascade (BCC - Free Report) reached $129.20, with a -0.1% movement compared to the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.65% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.18%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.16%.
The the stock of engineered wood products and plywood company has fallen by 5.96% in the past month, lagging the Construction sector's gain of 9.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.4%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Boise Cascade in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Boise Cascade to post earnings of $2.25 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 7.41%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.56 billion, reflecting a 1.15% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $11.35 per share and revenue of $6.97 billion, indicating changes of -6.35% and +1.86%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Boise Cascade should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.41% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Boise Cascade holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Boise Cascade is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.4. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 26.47.
The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 78, this industry ranks in the top 31% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.