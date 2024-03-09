We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Why the Market Dipped But D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) Gained Today
D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $1.87, indicating a +1.63% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.65%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.18%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.16%.
The the stock of company has risen by 97.85% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.18% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.4%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of D-Wave Quantum Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.10, reflecting a 16.67% increase from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.86 million, up 102.29% from the year-ago period.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for D-Wave Quantum Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Right now, D-Wave Quantum Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 50, this industry ranks in the top 20% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.