We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Main Street Capital (MAIN) Stock Moves -0.33%: What You Should Know
Main Street Capital (MAIN - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $45.85, moving -0.33% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.65%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.18%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.16%.
Heading into today, shares of the investment firm had gained 3.21% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 4.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.4% in that time.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Main Street Capital in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Main Street Capital to post earnings of $1.03 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 0.98%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $128 million, indicating a 6.44% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $4.07 per share and a revenue of $514.85 million, signifying shifts of -6.65% and +2.89%, respectively, from the last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Main Street Capital. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 4.63% increase. Right now, Main Street Capital possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Main Street Capital is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.32. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.54, which means Main Street Capital is trading at a premium to the group.
The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, positioning it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.