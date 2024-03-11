Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for March 11th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (ALEX - Free Report) is a Hawai’i-based exclusive publicly-traded real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 6% downward over the last 60 days.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO - Free Report) is a company that engages is the business of internet protocol based networking and other products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST - Free Report) is a broadcasting and digital media company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.6% downward over the last 60 days.

