3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio
It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.
The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.
Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.
Becker Value Equity Fund (BVEFX - Free Report) : 0.78% expense ratio and 0.55% management fee. BVEFX is a Large Cap Value fund. These funds invest in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. BVEFX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 9.19%.
Goldman Sachs Small Cap Equity Insights I (GCSIX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 0.85%. Management fee: 0.8%. GCSIX is a Small Cap Blend mutual fund that usually targets companies with a market capitalization of less than $2 billion. This fund has managed to produce a robust 7.59% over the last five years.
TIAA-CREF Lifestyle Aggressive Growth Premier (TSAPX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 0.22%. Management fee: 0.1%. Five year annual return: 10.13%. TSAPX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.