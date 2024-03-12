For the quarter ended February 2024, Oracle (
Oracle (ORCL) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
For the quarter ended February 2024, Oracle (ORCL - Free Report) reported revenue of $13.28 billion, up 7.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.41, compared to $1.22 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.04% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.27 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.37, the EPS surprise was +2.92%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Oracle performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Geographic Revenue- Americas: $8.27 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $8.31 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.8%.
- Geographic Revenue- Asia-Pacific: $1.69 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.73 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.1%.
- Revenue- Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA): $3.32 billion versus $3.23 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.1% change.
- Revenue- Cloud license and on-premise license: $1.26 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.21 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.5%.
- Revenue- Hardware: $754 million versus $758.36 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7% change.
- Revenue- Services: $1.31 billion compared to the $1.41 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5% year over year.
- Revenue- Cloud services and license support: $9.96 billion compared to the $11.12 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.7% year over year.
- Cloud Services and License Support Revenues by Ecosystem: $9.96 billion versus $9.90 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.7% change.
- Cloud Services and License Support Revenues by Ecosystem- Applications cloud services and license support: $4.58 billion compared to the $4.65 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
- Cloud Services and License Support Revenues by Ecosystem- Infrastructure cloud services and license support: $5.38 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5.24 billion.
Shares of Oracle have returned -3.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.