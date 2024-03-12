Back to top

Heritage Insurance (HRTG) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, Heritage Insurance (HRTG - Free Report) reported revenue of $186.97 million, up 7.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.15, compared to $0.48 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.01% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $185.11 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.45, the EPS surprise was +155.56%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Heritage Insurance performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Net investment income: $6.71 million compared to the $6.90 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +36.2% year over year.
  • Revenues- Net premiums earned: $177.71 million compared to the $174.83 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7% year over year.
  • Revenues- Other revenue: $3.47 million versus $3.38 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.4% change.
Shares of Heritage Insurance have returned +20.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

