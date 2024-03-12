Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for March 12th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (AMN - Free Report) is a healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.5% downward over the last 60 days.

R1 RCM Inc. (RCM - Free Report) is a company that transforms patient experience and financial performance of healthcare providers through tech-driven solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 105% downward over the last 60 days.

Ready Capital Corporation (RC - Free Report) is a real estate finance company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.2% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


