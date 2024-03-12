Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Kohl's (KSS) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended January 2024, Kohl's (KSS - Free Report) reported revenue of $5.96 billion, down 1.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.67, compared to -$2.49 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.97 billion, representing a surprise of -0.23%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +34.68%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.24.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Kohl's performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Number of stores - Total: 1,100 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1,177.
  • Net Sales: $5.71 billion compared to the $5.72 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.1% year over year.
  • Other revenue: $246 million versus $236.63 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.8% change.
Shares of Kohl's have returned -2.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

