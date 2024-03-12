Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About IGT (IGT) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2023, International Game Technology (IGT - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.13 billion, up 3.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.56, compared to $0.40 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.11 billion, representing a surprise of +1.66%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +24.44%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.45.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how IGT performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Global Lottery: $681 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $652.50 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.6%.
  • Revenue- PlayDigital: $59 million compared to the $63.50 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.2% year over year.
  • Revenue- Global Gaming: $390 million versus $391.50 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.3% change.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Global Lottery: $343 million versus $329.90 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- PlayDigital: $20 million versus $22.47 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate support expense: -$32 million compared to the -$29.33 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Global Gaming: $124 million versus $122.87 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of IGT have returned -6.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

