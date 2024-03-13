We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Caesars (CZR) Expands Mobile Wagering in North Carolina
Caesars Entertainment (CZR - Free Report) launched its Caesars Sportsbook app statewide in North Carolina, following its successful introduction on tribal lands. This expansion underscores the company's commitment to tapping into the Tar Heel State's vibrant sports betting market. With thousands of game markets, prop bets and live betting options, the app provides an immersive sports wagering experience to users across North Carolina.
The integration with Caesars Rewards further enhances the appeal of the platform, offering users unparalleled rewards linked to their wagering activity. This loyalty program strengthens customer engagement and loyalty, driving long-term value for CZR.
Moreover, the convenient cash deposits and withdrawals at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort and Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River Casino & Hotel provide users with seamless access to their funds, enhancing the overall user experience.
The expansion into North Carolina positions Caesars as a dominant player in the state's sports betting landscape, allowing it to capitalize on this region's passionate sports fanbase. With its user-friendly features and extensive betting options, the Caesars Sportsbook app is well-positioned to attract a significant user base, driving revenue growth for the company.
Overall, the statewide launch of Caesars Sportsbook in North Carolina represents a strategic move by Caesars to expand its market reach and solidify its position as a leader in the sports betting industry. Investors can expect this expansion to contribute positively to CZR's revenue growth and shareholder value in the coming quarters.
In the past year, the company’s shares have gained 75.6% compared with the industry’s growth of 14.3%.
CZR currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Key Picks
Here are some better-ranked stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector:
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL - Free Report) sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). RCL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 28.3% on average. Shares of RCL have surged 79.6% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCL’s 2023 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates a rise of 57.5% and 187.1%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.
Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM - Free Report) currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. TCOM has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 199.4%, on average. Shares of TCOM have gained 17.5% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TCOM’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates a rise of 17.7% and 18%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.
Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL - Free Report) carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 19.2% on average. Shares of CCL have increased 75.6% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCL’s 2024 sales indicates a rise of 13.8% from the year-ago levels.