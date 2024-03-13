Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for March 13th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AerSale Corporation (ASLE - Free Report) provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and parts. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 44.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (ALIM - Free Report) is a pharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 75% downward over the last 60 days.

Cadence Bank (CADE - Free Report) is a banking company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.5% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Alimera Sciences, Inc. (ALIM) - free report >>

Cadence Bank (CADE) - free report >>

AerSale Corporation (ASLE) - free report >>

Published in

airlines