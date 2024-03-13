Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Mar 13, 2024

  • Shares of Manchester United plc (MANU - Free Report) rose 1.1% after reporting second-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of 14 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 18 cents per share.
  • Shares of The Boeing Company (BA - Free Report) declined 4.3% after the aircraft manufacturer told its employees that it is adding stringent compliance checks for every 737 factory area.
  • Shares of TransAlta Corporation (TAC - Free Report) sank 5.8% after utilities became the biggest losing sector of the day.
  • Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (META - Free Report) jumped 3.3% on the tech turnaround, a day after it witnessed the biggest drop in almost eight months.

Published in

aerospace tech-stocks utilities