Dollar Tree (DLTR) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Dollar Tree (DLTR - Free Report) reported $8.64 billion in revenue for the quarter ended January 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 12%. EPS of $2.55 for the same period compares to $2.04 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.38% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.67 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.67, the EPS surprise was -4.49%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Dollar Tree performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Dollar Tree - Same-Store Sales: 6.3% compared to the 5.6% average estimate based on nine analysts.
  • Family Dollar - Same-Store Sales: -1.2% versus the nine-analyst average estimate of -0.6%.
  • Enterprise - Same-Store Sales: 3% compared to the 2.9% average estimate based on nine analysts.
  • Total - Number of stores: 16,774 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 16,783.
  • Family Dollar - Ending stores: 8,359 compared to the 8,417 average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Family Dollar - Selling Square Footage: 63.7 Msq ft versus 63.87 Msq ft estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Dollar Tree - Ending stores: 8,415 versus 8,366 estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Dollar Tree - Selling Square Footage: 73.1 Msq ft compared to the 72.7 Msq ft average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Net Sales- Dollar Tree: $4.96 billion compared to the $4.94 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.5% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Family Dollar: $3.67 billion versus $3.73 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.4% change.
  • Total net sales: $8.63 billion versus $8.67 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.9% change.
  • Other revenue: $7 million versus $6.30 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +55.6% change.
Shares of Dollar Tree have returned +7.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

