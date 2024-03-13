We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Dollar Tree (DLTR) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
Dollar Tree (DLTR - Free Report) reported $8.64 billion in revenue for the quarter ended January 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 12%. EPS of $2.55 for the same period compares to $2.04 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.38% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.67 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.67, the EPS surprise was -4.49%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Dollar Tree performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Dollar Tree here>>>
- Dollar Tree - Same-Store Sales: 6.3% compared to the 5.6% average estimate based on nine analysts.
- Family Dollar - Same-Store Sales: -1.2% versus the nine-analyst average estimate of -0.6%.
- Enterprise - Same-Store Sales: 3% compared to the 2.9% average estimate based on nine analysts.
- Total - Number of stores: 16,774 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 16,783.
- Family Dollar - Ending stores: 8,359 compared to the 8,417 average estimate based on six analysts.
- Family Dollar - Selling Square Footage: 63.7 Msq ft versus 63.87 Msq ft estimated by six analysts on average.
- Dollar Tree - Ending stores: 8,415 versus 8,366 estimated by six analysts on average.
- Dollar Tree - Selling Square Footage: 73.1 Msq ft compared to the 72.7 Msq ft average estimate based on six analysts.
- Net Sales- Dollar Tree: $4.96 billion compared to the $4.94 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.5% year over year.
- Net Sales- Family Dollar: $3.67 billion versus $3.73 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.4% change.
- Total net sales: $8.63 billion versus $8.67 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.9% change.
- Other revenue: $7 million versus $6.30 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +55.6% change.
Shares of Dollar Tree have returned +7.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.