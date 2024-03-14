We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Brightcove (BCOV) Adds New Feature to Its Streaming Platform
Brightcove (BCOV - Free Report) enhanced its streaming technology platform with web-based video editing capabilities. The added feature will help content creators, social media managers, marketers and other users accelerate their video creation, management and publishing workflow within the streaming platform.
The new feature allows users to repurpose content by trimming videos and highlighting parts of original footage. The feature also allows users to include creative assets like graphics, logos, music and artwork while editing the videos on the platform.
The feature helps users source and edit recordings from staff or other contributors into a refined video to publish internally or externally. Users can use customizable templates to edit video content for promotions, campaigns or personalized messages. Additionally, the feature allows users to edit or crop content according to the various formats used in different distribution channels. This new video-editing feature will help the company maintain an edge in the market.
Brightcove faces stiff competition from big players like Alphabet’s (GOOGL - Free Report) YouTube, Netflix (NFLX - Free Report) and Vimeo (VMEO - Free Report) in the video streaming space. These companies have a significant competitive advantage over BCOV due to larger marketing budgets, and greater financial and technical resources.
Alphabet’s YouTube is a big platform of user-generated and professional content for marketers, social media managers and creators. YouTube provides hosting, streaming and monetization solutions for businesses. Netflix poses an indirect challenge for Brightcove because of its ad-streaming services alongside its vast library of movies, TV shows, documentaries and original content. Vimeo allows users to create, manage and deliver video communications to drive customer engagement.
Brightcove doesn’t have a Zacks Rank at present. Currently, GOOGL carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), while NFLX and VMEO sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Shares of BCOV and GOOGL have lost 22.8% and 0.9%, respectively, in the year-to-date period. Shares of NFLX and VMEO have returned 25.5% and 39.5%, respectively, in the year-to-date period.