Here's Why Hold Strategy is Apt for RBC Bearings (RBC) Stock
RBC Bearings Incorporated (RBC - Free Report) has been benefiting from strength in the Aerospace/Defense segment and accretive acquisitions, despite softness in the semiconductor market within the Industrial Segment and the rising cost of sales.
What’s Aiding RBC?
Business Strength: Strength in commercial aerospace, driven by the recovery in build rates from large OEMs (original equipment manufacturer), and stability in the aftermarket are aiding the Aerospace/Defense segment. The company is also poised to benefit from its product development initiatives and robust demand for large planes like the Airbus 737, 787, A320 and A330 principally, in the quarters ahead. Additional volume increases, driven by RBC Bearings’ space initiatives, are also likely to be beneficial.
Expansion Efforts: RBC has expanded its reach with the acquisition of Carson City, NV-based precision bearings manufacturer Specline, Inc. in August 2023. Specline’s unique bearing and manufacturing processes expanded RBC Bearings’ aerospace product offerings and boosted the company’s production capacity.
Rewards to Shareholders: RBC’s measures to reward its shareholders through dividend payments are noteworthy. In the first nine months of fiscal 2024 (ended December 2023), the company paid dividends of $17.3 million, almost flat year over year, and repurchased shares for $7.6 million, increasing 15.4% year over year.
In light of the above-mentioned positives, we believe, investors should retain RBC stock for now, as suggested by its current Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). In the past year, shares of the company have gained 19%.
