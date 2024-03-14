Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About UiPath (PATH) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended January 2024, UiPath (PATH - Free Report) reported revenue of $405.25 million, up 31.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.22, compared to $0.15 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.72% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $383.32 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.15, the EPS surprise was +46.67%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how UiPath performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net New ARR: $86 million compared to the $74.78 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • ARR: $1.46 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.45 billion.
  • Revenue- Licenses: $219.99 million versus $193.88 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +38.4% change.
  • Revenue- Subscription services: $176.04 million compared to the $177.97 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +27.1% year over year.
  • Revenue- Professional Services and other: $9.23 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $11.70 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -16.7%.
Shares of UiPath have returned -1.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

