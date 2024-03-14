We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
KeyCorp (KEY) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note
In the latest trading session, KeyCorp (KEY - Free Report) closed at $14.93, marking a +0.81% move from the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.19% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.54%.
Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 9.46% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Finance sector with its gain of 4.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.18%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of KeyCorp in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on April 18, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.23, down 47.73% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.51 billion, reflecting a 11.56% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.22 per share and a revenue of $6.39 billion, representing changes of +10.91% and +0.1%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for KeyCorp should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. KeyCorp is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, KeyCorp is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.14. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 11.03.
The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.