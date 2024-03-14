BASF's (BASFY) Isobionics Portfolio Unveils New Natural Flavor

BASF SE's ( BASFY Quick Quote BASFY - Free Report) Aroma Ingredients brand, Isobionics, is introducing a new natural product to the flavor market. Isobionics Natural beta-Caryophyllene 80 is the company's most recent addition to the Isobionics portfolio, demonstrating its commitment to creating natural flavors based on client demand. Isobionics Natural beta-Caryophyllene 80 will be showcased for the first time at the FlavourTalk Raw Materials Exhibition 2024, which will be held on Mar 20 at the Millennium Gloucester Hotel Conference Center in London. Isobionics is breaking new ground beyond its citrus portfolio, opening up a world of new possibilities for food, beverage, and flavor enthusiasts. The odor of Isobionics Natural beta-Caryophyllene 80 is herbaceous and slightly green, with notes of parsley, black pepper, grapefruit, and clary sage. At 10 to 20 ppm, the flavor is woody with notes of grapefruit, citrus, mango and pear peel. Isobionics Natural beta-Caryophyllene 80 is not generated from clove oil and contains no phenols or eugenols. This allows for applications in citrus flavors like orange, grapefruit, black pepper, ylang-ylang and peppermint oils. With 80% purity, the product is ideal for a wide range of applications, including beverages, food, and fragrances. BASF's cutting-edge fermentation technology allows it to guarantee premium quality and consistent availability. Isobionics Natural Beta-Caryophyllene 80 complies with the European Union (EU) and U.S. food-grade norms. The product is natural, pesticide-free, and kosher and halal approved in the EU and the United States. Shares of BASF have gained 9.4% over the past year against the 6.6% decline of its industry. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Zacks Rank & Key Picks
BASF currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).
Some better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include Denison Mines Corporation ( DNN Quick Quote DNN - Free Report) , Carpenter Technology Corporation ( CRS Quick Quote CRS - Free Report) and Hawkins, Inc. ( HWKN Quick Quote HWKN - Free Report) . Denison Mines presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). DNN beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 300%. The company’s shares have soared 73.3% in the past year. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here Carpenter Technology currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters while matching it once, with the average earnings surprise being 12.2%. The company’s shares have soared 44.6% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hawkins’ current fiscal-year earnings is pegged at $3.61 per share, indicating a year-over-year rise of 26.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HWKN’s current-year earnings has been revised 4.3% upward in the past 30 days. HWKN, a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 30.6%. The company’s shares have surged roughly 78% in the past year.
