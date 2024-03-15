We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Sonim (SONM) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note
Sonim (SONM - Free Report) closed at $0.66 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.71% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.29% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.35%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.3%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 11.92% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.42% in that time.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Sonim in its forthcoming earnings report.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Sonim. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Sonim is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Sonim's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.19. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 14.96.
The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 182, finds itself in the bottom 28% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.