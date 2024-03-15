Paycom Software (PAYC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Paycom Software (
PAYC Quick Quote PAYC - Free Report) closed at $189.80, marking a +0.82% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.3%.
Shares of the maker of human-resources and payroll software witnessed a loss of 0.53% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 3.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.42%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Paycom Software in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.43, marking a 1.22% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $495.86 million, indicating a 9.79% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.65 per share and revenue of $1.87 billion. These totals would mark changes of -1.29% and +10.45%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Paycom Software should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.4% lower. Paycom Software is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Paycom Software has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.6 right now. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 30.85 of its industry.
We can also see that PAYC currently has a PEG ratio of 2.4. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.82 as of yesterday's close.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 43, this industry ranks in the top 18% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.
