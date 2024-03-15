Griffon (GFF) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

The most recent trading session ended with Griffon (
GFF Quick Quote GFF - Free Report) standing at $70.08, reflecting a +1.42% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.29% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.3%.
The the stock of garage door and building products maker has risen by 2.16% in the past month, lagging the Conglomerates sector's gain of 9.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.42%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Griffon in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.94, showcasing a 22.31% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $635.16 million, reflecting a 10.66% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.80 per share and revenue of $2.65 billion, which would represent changes of +5.73% and -1.39%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Griffon should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Griffon currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
In the context of valuation, Griffon is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 14.39. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 18.55.
We can also see that GFF currently has a PEG ratio of 0.72. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Diversified Operations industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.24.
The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, placing it within the top 21% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
Griffon (GFF) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts
The most recent trading session ended with Griffon (GFF - Free Report) standing at $70.08, reflecting a +1.42% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.29% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.3%.
The the stock of garage door and building products maker has risen by 2.16% in the past month, lagging the Conglomerates sector's gain of 9.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.42%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Griffon in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.94, showcasing a 22.31% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $635.16 million, reflecting a 10.66% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.80 per share and revenue of $2.65 billion, which would represent changes of +5.73% and -1.39%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Griffon should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Griffon currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
In the context of valuation, Griffon is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 14.39. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 18.55.
We can also see that GFF currently has a PEG ratio of 0.72. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Diversified Operations industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.24.
The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, placing it within the top 21% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.