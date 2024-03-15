We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Here's Why Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP) Fell More Than Broader Market
Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $16.99, moving -1.51% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.29% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.3%.
The the stock of company has risen by 6.94% in the past month, leading the Finance sector's gain of 6.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.42%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Crescent Capital BDC in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Crescent Capital BDC is projected to report earnings of $0.59 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 9.26%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $48.31 million, indicating a 22.99% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.26 per share and a revenue of $186.96 million, signifying shifts of -1.74% and +1.51%, respectively, from the last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Crescent Capital BDC. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 3.2% increase. At present, Crescent Capital BDC boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
In terms of valuation, Crescent Capital BDC is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.64. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 7.69 for its industry.
The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 194, placing it within the bottom 24% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.