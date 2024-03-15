We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Monster Beverage (MNST) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know
The latest trading session saw Monster Beverage (MNST - Free Report) ending at $60.30, denoting a -0.9% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.29% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.3%.
The energy drink maker's stock has climbed by 8.91% in the past month, exceeding the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 3.48% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.42%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Monster Beverage in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.44, up 15.79% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.93 billion, indicating a 13.34% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
MNST's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.81 per share and revenue of $7.98 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +16.77% and +11.72%, respectively.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Monster Beverage. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.19% higher. Currently, Monster Beverage is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, Monster Beverage is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 33.55. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 20.27 for its industry.
Meanwhile, MNST's PEG ratio is currently 2.35. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Beverages - Soft drinks industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.27.
The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow MNST in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.