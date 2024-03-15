See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.
How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.
Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.
American Funds Mutual Fund 529F (CMLFX - Free Report) : 0.44% expense ratio and 0.23% management fee. CMLFX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. CMLFX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 10%.
Deutsche Core Equity Fund R (SUWTX - Free Report) : 1.25% expense ratio and 0.35% management fee. SUWTX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. SUWTX, with annual returns of 13.18% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
Fidelity Convertible Securities (FCVSX - Free Report) : 0.74% expense ratio and 0.57% management fee. FCVSX is a Convertible Bonds fund, which are unique investment opportunities because they have both fixed income and equity components, making them hybrid securities. With a five-year annual return of 11.47%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.