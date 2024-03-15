Viasat (VSAT) to Enhance IFC in Royal Jordanian Airlines

Royal Jordanian Airlines and
Viasat Inc. ( VSAT Quick Quote VSAT - Free Report) have joined forces to prioritize high-speed in-flight Wi-Fi service to augment passenger experience. With a commitment to modernizing its fleet, Royal Jordanian Airlines is set to equip more than 40 aircraft with Viasat's in-flight connectivity (IFC) solution, spanning various models, including the Embraer E2, Airbus A320, Airbus 321 and Boeing 787-9. Moreover, plans include retrofitting existing Boeing 787-8 widebody aircraft with this cutting-edge Wi-Fi technology. The partnership intends to offer passengers an enhanced travel experience, featuring swift Internet connectivity, streaming entertainment options, real-time communication tools and productivity features to keep passengers and crew connected throughout their journey. This upgraded in-flight Wi-Fi will be accessible on routes across the Middle East and beyond, catering to short-haul, medium-haul and long-haul flights. The adoption of Viasat's IFC solution is gaining momentum worldwide, driven by its capacity to meet demand effectively. By leveraging Viasat's high-speed Ka-band satellite network, including the anticipated ViaSat-3 constellation, Royal Jordanian Airlines aims to ensure a consistently high-quality, high-speed and content-rich in-flight Wi-Fi experience across its extensive flight routes spanning the Middle East, Europe and North Africa. With Viasat's recent acquisition of Inmarsat, it is poised to capitalize on the growing demand for quality in-flight Wi-Fi. According to Viasat's 2023 Passenger Experience Survey, 83% of passengers are likely to rebook with an airline that offers high-quality in-flight Wi-Fi, emphasizing the pivotal role connectivity plays in shaping passengers' perceptions of airlines. As the aviation industry continues to prioritize passenger satisfaction, Viasat stands to gain substantially from its pivotal role in elevating the in-flight experience. Viasat’s impressive bandwidth productivity sets it apart from conventional and lower-yield satellite providers that run on incumbent business models. It has a competitive advantage in bandwidth economics, global coverage, flexibility and bandwidth allocation, which makes it believe that mobile broadband will act as a profit churner with a significant improvement in IFC revenues. Viasat’s Satellite Services business is progressing well, with key metrics, including steady growth of average revenue per user (ARPU) and revenues showing impressive growth. ARPU is growing on the back of a solid retail distribution network, accounting for a rising proportion of high-value and high bandwidth subscriber base. Further, the growing adoption of in-flight Wi-Fi services in commercial aircraft like Lufthansa Group is benefiting the business. The stock has lost 50.8% in the past year against the industry’s 19.1% rally. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Viasat currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Headquartered in Wilmington, DE, InterDigital, Inc. ( IDCC Quick Quote IDCC - Free Report) is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. The company engages in designing and developing a wide range of advanced technology solutions, which are used in digital cellular, as well as wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks. This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 17.4% and has surged 46.7% in the past year. A well-established global footprint, diversified product portfolio and ability to penetrate different markets are key growth drivers for InterDigital. The addition of technologies related to sensors, user interface and video to its already strong portfolio of wireless technology solutions is likely to drive considerable value, given the massive size of the market to which it offers licensing technologies. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here AudioCodes Ltd. ( AUDC Quick Quote AUDC - Free Report) currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 24.8% and delivered an earnings surprise of 20.1%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. Headquartered in Lod, Israel, AudioCodes offers advanced communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It provides a broad range of innovative products, solutions and services that are used by large multi-national enterprises and leading tier-1 operators around the world. Based in Finland, Nokia Corporation ( NOK Quick Quote NOK - Free Report) is well-positioned for the ongoing technology cycle, given the strength of its end-to-end portfolio. Its installed base of high-capacity AirScale products, which enables customers to quickly upgrade to 5G, is growing fast. Nokia’s end-to-end portfolio includes products and services for every part of a network, which are helping operators to enable key 5G capabilities, such as network slicing, distributed cloud and industrial IoT. Accelerated strategy execution, sharpened customer focus and reduced long-term costs are expected to position Nokia as a global leader in the delivery of end-to-end 5G solutions. This Zacks Rank #2 stock has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 9.4%.
Viasat (VSAT) to Enhance IFC in Royal Jordanian Airlines
The stock has lost 50.8% in the past year against the industry’s 19.1% rally.
Viasat currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
