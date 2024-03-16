Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Stock Moves -0.29%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Bristol Myers Squibb (
BMY Quick Quote BMY - Free Report) standing at $52.34, reflecting a -0.29% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.65%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.49%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.96%.
Shares of the biopharmaceutical company have appreciated by 6.17% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Medical sector's gain of 1.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.27%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Bristol Myers Squibb in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on April 25, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.53, showcasing a 25.37% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $11.46 billion, up 1.11% from the year-ago period.
BMY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.61 per share and revenue of $46.11 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -11.98% and +2.44%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Bristol Myers Squibb. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.29% higher. As of now, Bristol Myers Squibb holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Investors should also note Bristol Myers Squibb's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.95. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 23.95 of its industry.
It is also worth noting that BMY currently has a PEG ratio of 1.59. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.59 at yesterday's closing price.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, placing it within the top 32% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.
