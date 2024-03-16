Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR (LOMA) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR (
LOMA Quick Quote LOMA - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $6.94, indicating a +1.76% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.65%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.49%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.96%.
The the stock of company has risen by 6.23% in the past month, leading the Construction sector's gain of 6.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.27%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR in its upcoming release.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.74 per share and revenue of $733.31 million, which would represent changes of +411.76% and -20.03%, respectively, from the prior year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 6.97% decrease. Currently, Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR is carrying a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.93 right now. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 9.23 for its industry.
We can also see that LOMA currently has a PEG ratio of 0.08. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Home Builders industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.85 as of yesterday's close.
The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 19, this industry ranks in the top 8% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
