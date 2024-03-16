We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know
Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $15.15, indicating a +1% change from the previous session's end. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.65%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.49%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.96%.
Coming into today, shares of the specialty finance company had lost 2.47% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 3.96%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.27%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Goldman Sachs BDC in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.55, signifying a 22.22% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $115.33 million, up 7.38% from the year-ago period.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.18 per share and a revenue of $458.25 million, indicating changes of -4.39% and +0.73%, respectively, from the former year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.8% downward. Goldman Sachs BDC currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Looking at its valuation, Goldman Sachs BDC is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.87. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 7.58.
The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.