BorgWarner (BWA) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors
In the latest market close, BorgWarner (BWA - Free Report) reached $32.12, with a +0.28% movement compared to the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.65% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.49%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.96%.
Heading into today, shares of the auto parts supplier had gained 1.71% over the past month, outpacing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 3.44% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 3.27% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of BorgWarner in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.88, marking a 19.27% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.54 billion, down 15.38% from the year-ago period.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $3.91 per share and revenue of $14.78 billion, indicating changes of +4.27% and -6.73%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BorgWarner. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.23% higher. Currently, BorgWarner is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
In terms of valuation, BorgWarner is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.19. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 12.57 of its industry.
Meanwhile, BWA's PEG ratio is currently 1.01. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Automotive - Original Equipment industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.83.
The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 146, placing it within the bottom 43% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.