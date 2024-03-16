We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Hercules Capital (HTGC) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors
In the latest trading session, Hercules Capital (HTGC - Free Report) closed at $18.07, marking a +0.39% move from the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.65% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.49%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.96%.
Shares of the specialty finance company have appreciated by 1.47% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Finance sector's gain of 3.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.27%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Hercules Capital in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.48, up 2.13% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $119.59 million, up 13.79% from the prior-year quarter.
HTGC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.05 per share and revenue of $497.11 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -1.44% and +7.91%, respectively.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Hercules Capital. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.99% higher. Right now, Hercules Capital possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Hercules Capital is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.79. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 7.58 for its industry.
The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 188, this industry ranks in the bottom 26% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.