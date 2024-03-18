EchoStar (SATS) Hughes JUPITER System Implemented by Nilesat

EchoStar Corporation ( SATS Quick Quote SATS - Free Report) recently announced that Nilesat will be implementing Hughes JUPITER System Gateway and terminals for Nilesat 301 satellite to deliver cost-effective and high-powered broadband services to its subscribers. The collaboration will facilitate ease of access to the best-in-class broadband connectivity in the rural areas. The deployment is set to commence in the second quarter of 2024. It is anticipated to be over by the end of the third quarter of 2024. Egypt-based Nilesat is a leading satellite operator and broadcasting company serving in the MENA region. It operates a fleet of geostationary satellites stationed at 7 degrees West. The company also has two ground stations (located on the 6th of October City and Alexandria) and broadcasts more than 700 services in the region. EchoStar’s Hughes JUPITER System is gaining significant traction of late. A few days back, Kazakhstan-based Republican Center of Space Communication implemented the Hughes JUPITER System ground platform to boost digitalization in the country. It is a software-defined satellite networking platform that provides “dynamic inroute reconfiguration”. JUPITER System is one of the extensively used VSAT (Very Small Aperture Terminal) systems for broadband satellite services in the world, as it works for both traditional and high-throughput satellites. Hughes Network claimed that the JUPITER System connects more than 25 million people across over 50,000 hotspots globally. In the last reported quarter, SATS reported total revenues of $4.16 billion, down 8.2% year over year, primarily due to a decline in subscribers (especially the Pay-TV segment). Currently, EchoStar carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of SATS have lost 26.8% in the past year compared with the sub-industry’s decline of 48.1%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Stocks to Consider NVIDIA Corporation ( NVDA Quick Quote NVDA - Free Report) , currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 20.18%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 13.41%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. NVIDIA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit. Over the years, the company’s focus evolved from PC graphics to AI-based solutions that support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms. InterDigital, Inc. ( IDCC Quick Quote IDCC - Free Report) , carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 170.50%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 16.53%. IDCC is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. The company engages in designing and developing a wide range of advanced technology solutions, which are used in digital cellular as well as wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks. Workday Inc. ( WDAY Quick Quote WDAY - Free Report) , carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, delivered an earnings surprise of 9.03% in the last reported quarter. Workday is a provider of enterprise-level software solutions for financial management and human resource domains. The company’s cloud-based platform combines finance and HR in a single system that makes it easier for organizations to provide analytical insights and decision support.
EchoStar (SATS) Hughes JUPITER System Implemented by Nilesat
EchoStar Corporation (SATS - Free Report) recently announced that Nilesat will be implementing Hughes JUPITER System Gateway and terminals for Nilesat 301 satellite to deliver cost-effective and high-powered broadband services to its subscribers.
The collaboration will facilitate ease of access to the best-in-class broadband connectivity in the rural areas.
The deployment is set to commence in the second quarter of 2024. It is anticipated to be over by the end of the third quarter of 2024.
Egypt-based Nilesat is a leading satellite operator and broadcasting company serving in the MENA region. It operates a fleet of geostationary satellites stationed at 7 degrees West. The company also has two ground stations (located on the 6th of October City and Alexandria) and broadcasts more than 700 services in the region.
EchoStar’s Hughes JUPITER System is gaining significant traction of late. A few days back, Kazakhstan-based Republican Center of Space Communication implemented the Hughes JUPITER System ground platform to boost digitalization in the country.
It is a software-defined satellite networking platform that provides “dynamic inroute reconfiguration”. JUPITER System is one of the extensively used VSAT (Very Small Aperture Terminal) systems for broadband satellite services in the world, as it works for both traditional and high-throughput satellites.
Hughes Network claimed that the JUPITER System connects more than 25 million people across over 50,000 hotspots globally.
In the last reported quarter, SATS reported total revenues of $4.16 billion, down 8.2% year over year, primarily due to a decline in subscribers (especially the Pay-TV segment).
Currently, EchoStar carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of SATS have lost 26.8% in the past year compared with the sub-industry’s decline of 48.1%.
