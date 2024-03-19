Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for March 19th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

EverCommerce (EVCM - Free Report) is a provides service commerce which provides solutions including end-to-end business management software, integrated payment acceptance, marketing technology and customer engagement applications. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 75% downward over the last 60 days.

BankFinancial (BFIN - Free Report) is aholding company which provides full-service, community-oriented savings bank providing financial services to individuals, families and businesses through eighteen full-service banking offices, located in Cook, DuPage, Lake and Will Counties, Illinois. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 12.6% downward over the last 60 days.

FMC (FMC - Free Report) is an agricultural sciences company offering innovative solutions to farmers globally. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.3% downward over the last 60 days.

