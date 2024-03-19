See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.
The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.
Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.
If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider Toews Hedged Core L Fund (THLGX - Free Report) . THLGX is a Long Short - Equity mutual fund, which look at taking long positions in equities that are expected to appreciate and short positions in equities that are projected to decline, but overall, hope to minimize their market exposure. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 1.26%, management fee of 1%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 10.42%.
Commerce Growth Fund (CFGRX - Free Report) is a stand out amongst its peers. CFGRX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With five-year annualized performance of 16.47%, expense ratio of 0.71% and management fee of 0.4%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.
T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value R (RRMVX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. RRMVX is a Mid Cap Value mutual funds that aims to target medium-sized companies that possess strong value and income opportunities for investors. RRMVX has an expense ratio of 1.3%, management fee of 0.64%, and annual returns of 11.56% over the past five years.
These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.