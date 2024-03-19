Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Caleres Inc. (CAL) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Caleres Inc. (CAL - Free Report) reported $697.12 million in revenue for the quarter ended January 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.1%. EPS of $0.86 for the same period compares to $0.65 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.03% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $697.31 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.86, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Caleres Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Famous Footwear: $396.23 million compared to the $388.40 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.5% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Brand Portfolio: $323.69 million compared to the $320.56 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.5% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Eliminations and Other: -$22.79 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$16.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +46.5%.
  • Gross profit / (loss)- Brand Portfolio: $137.87 million versus $130.54 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Gross profit / (loss)- Famous Footwear: $170.13 million compared to the $163.43 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Caleres Inc. have returned +1.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

