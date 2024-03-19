Synopsys (SNPS), NVIDIA Team up to Improve Multiple Technologies

Synopsys ( SNPS Quick Quote SNPS - Free Report) and NVIDIA ( NVDA Quick Quote NVDA - Free Report) have collaborated to improve chip design and automotive prototyping by using generative artificial intelligence (AI) and accelerated computing. This collaboration was announced at the NVIDIA GTC global AI conference.
During the conference, SNPS has also announced that it is using NVIDIA GH200 Grace Hopper to achieve up to 15X faster runtime for its EDA stack. Moreover, Synopsys VCS uses NVIDIA GPUs for faster functional verification.
Synopsys has improved its efficiency in finding bugs through fine-grained parallelism and parallelized graph evaluation provided by NVDA’s technology.
SNPS’ PrimeSim accelerates SPICE simulation workloads with NVIDIA GPUs, achieving SPICE-level accuracy in hours. Proteus accelerates computational lithography with NVIDIA's cuLitho software library, significantly reducing workload time. Moreover, Synopsys’ Fusion Compile fast tracks hybrid CPU/GPU performance by using NVDA’s technology as well.
The company is expanding its Synopsys.ai LLM-based capabilities, starting with Synopsys.ai Copilot, to support NVIDIA AI and compute platforms. To achieve this, SNPS will utilize NVDA’s AI Enterprise software platform, including the NeMo framework and deployment containers, such as NVIDIA NIM inference and NeMo Retriever microservices.
Furthermore, the two companies have collaborated to gain from the digital revolution in the automotive industry. The partnership will leverage the latter’s Omniverse and Synopsys' virtual prototyping tools. This integration allows automotive teams to develop, test and validate software and electronic systems in a virtual environment. The integration will help reduce cost and time to market, as well as enhance the safety of software-defined and autonomous vehicles.
Synopsys Gains From Expanding Partner Base
In November 2023, SNPS teamed up with tech giants like
Advanced Micro Devices ( AMD Quick Quote AMD - Free Report) , Intel and Microsoft to utilize generative AI across the entire Synopsys.ai EDA stack, covering design, verification, testing and manufacturing.
The longstanding partnership between SNPS and AMD has been instrumental in ensuring the timely delivery of sophisticated and high-performance Ryzen and EPYC SoCs. AMD has consistently relied on Synopsys' top-notch IP to achieve this success.
Synopsys has also collaborated with companies like
Juniper Networks ( JNPR Quick Quote JNPR - Free Report) , Realtek, Teradici, NetLogic Microsystems, Toshiba and Wolfson as their primary EDA partner.
Juniper Networks has adopted SNPS’ OptoCompiler platform, including the OptSim and PrimeSim HSPICE simulation solutions, to improve its photonic-enabled chips for the next generation of optical communications. Synopsys gains from having numerous industry leaders as its partners.
Currently, SNPS and NVDA sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each. AMD carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), while Juniper Networks has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present. Shares of SNPS, NVDA, AMD and JNPR have returned 49.3%, 241.5%, 96.9% and 14.8%, respectively, in the past year.
