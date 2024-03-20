We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why
In the latest trading session, Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI - Free Report) closed at $32.86, marking a -0.87% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.57%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.83%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.39%.
The company's shares have seen an increase of 4.77% over the last month, surpassing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 2.74% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.97%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.56, reflecting a 180% increase from the same quarter last year.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.28 per share and a revenue of $29.84 billion, indicating changes of +41.61% and +72.33%, respectively, from the former year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 36.33% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at valuation, Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.56. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 6.11.
The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.