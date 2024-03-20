We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Sinclair (SBGI) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note
Sinclair (SBGI - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $11.63, demonstrating a +0.52% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.57%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.83%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.39%.
Shares of the television broadcasting company witnessed a loss of 27.82% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Consumer Discretionary sector with its gain of 0.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.97%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Sinclair in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.20, showcasing a 107.38% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $799.23 million, indicating a 3.39% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.42 per share and a revenue of $3.58 billion, demonstrating changes of +121.51% and +14.16%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Sinclair. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 37.56% lower. Right now, Sinclair possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, Sinclair is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 4.78. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.96.
The Media Conglomerates industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 65, this industry ranks in the top 26% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow SBGI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.