We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Cloudflare (NET) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing
In the latest market close, Cloudflare (NET - Free Report) reached $95.17, with a +0.56% movement compared to the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.57%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.83%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.39%.
The web security and content delivery company's shares have seen a decrease of 3.94% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.97%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Cloudflare in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.13, signifying a 62.5% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $372.93 million, up 28.52% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.58 per share and a revenue of $1.65 billion, demonstrating changes of +18.37% and +27.2%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Cloudflare. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.56% higher. As of now, Cloudflare holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Cloudflare has a Forward P/E ratio of 162.55 right now. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 30.15.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 42, placing it within the top 17% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.