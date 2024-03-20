We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Why Ezcorp (EZPW) Outpaced the Stock Market Today
Ezcorp (EZPW - Free Report) closed at $10.43 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.36% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.57%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.83%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.39%.
Heading into today, shares of the consumer financial services company had lost 3.65% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 2.81% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.97% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Ezcorp in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Ezcorp to post earnings of $0.24 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 4.35%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $287.59 million, showing a 11.29% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.05 per share and revenue of $1.17 billion. These totals would mark changes of +14.13% and +11.22%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Ezcorp. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Ezcorp is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
From a valuation perspective, Ezcorp is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.8. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.83.
The Financial - Consumer Loans industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, positioning it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
