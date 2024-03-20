See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
VY T. Rowe Price Divrs MdCapGr S2 (IAXTX) - free report >>
Fidelity Advisor Intl Growth Z (FZAJX) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
VY T. Rowe Price Divrs MdCapGr S2 (IAXTX) - free report >>
Fidelity Advisor Intl Growth Z (FZAJX) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.
How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.
Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.
If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider VY T. Rowe Price Diversified Mid Cap Growth S2 (IAXTX - Free Report) . IAXTX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These mutual funds choose companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 1.17%, management fee of 0.74%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 11.27%.
Victory Diversified Stock R6 (VDSRX - Free Report) : 0.78% expense ratio and 0.65% management fee. VDSRX is a Large Cap Blend fund, targeting companies with market caps of over $10 billion. These funds offer investors a stability, and are perfect for people with a "buy and hold" mindset. VDSRX, with annual returns of 14.7% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
Fidelity Advisor International Growth Z (FZAJX - Free Report) : 0.79% expense ratio and 0.71% management fee. FZAJX is a Non US - Equity option, focusing their investments acoss emerging and developed markets, and can often extend across cap levels too. With a five-year annual return of 9.94%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.